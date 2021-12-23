Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Sells $323,600.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE EQH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
