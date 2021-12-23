Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Sells $323,600.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

