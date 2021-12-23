Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

