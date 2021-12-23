Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRG. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 103.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 30.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

