Eroscoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Eroscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $90,316.70 and approximately $9,189.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eroscoin Coin Profile

Eroscoin (CRYPTO:ERO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

