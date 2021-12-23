ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Financial Comparison

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ESP Resources has a beta of 6.08, meaning that its stock price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Loop Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A -102.25% -83.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESP Resources and Loop Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.19%. Given Loop Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESP Resources and Loop Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A N/A -$36.35 million ($1.14) -11.15

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

