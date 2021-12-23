ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

GWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68. ESS Tech has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, equities analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.