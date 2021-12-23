Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

