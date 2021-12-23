EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $651.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $288,506.40 and approximately $651.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00209544 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

