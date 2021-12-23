Ethverse Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $965,358.03 and approximately $4,808.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00375442 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.81 or 0.01333090 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

