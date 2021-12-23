Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.13 and last traded at $121.97. 99 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERFSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

