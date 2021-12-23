Evercore ISI Cuts Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $25.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $2,731,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $73,325,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

