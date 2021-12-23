EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Buys 1,200 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVER opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

