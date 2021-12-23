ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.01

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.01 and last traded at $139.01, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

