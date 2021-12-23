Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.66. Exscientia shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 269 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

