Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.92. 11,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $219.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

