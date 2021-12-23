Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.67

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $901,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

