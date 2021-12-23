F Eric Nelson, Jr. Sells 1,196 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WSBC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

