FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

NYSE FDS traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.26. 1,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $478.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

