FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $550.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.40.

FDS stock opened at $477.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $478.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

