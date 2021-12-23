FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $336.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,151,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

