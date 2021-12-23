Ferrexpo plc to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FXPO traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 304.40 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 524,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,010. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 700.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 402 ($5.31).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

