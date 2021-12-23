FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.