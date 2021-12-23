Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,580. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.