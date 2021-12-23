Financial Comparison: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) vs. Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cronos Group alerts:

13.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cronos Group and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.37%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and Jinhua Marine Biological’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 33.85 -$73.14 million ($0.41) -10.29 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cronos Group beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Jinhua Marine Biological Company Profile

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.