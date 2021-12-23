Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.26.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

