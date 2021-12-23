Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,084.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

