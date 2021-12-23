Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

