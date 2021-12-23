Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF comprises 3.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 5.63% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,732,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

