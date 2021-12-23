Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

