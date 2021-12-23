Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Nicholas Haft Acquires 63,850 Shares

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

