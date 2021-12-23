Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Findev stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Findev has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
