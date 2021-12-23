Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Findev stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Findev has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Findev

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

