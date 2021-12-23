First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $83.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.