First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.29. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

