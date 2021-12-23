First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.91 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

