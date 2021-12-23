First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. 556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

