Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,151 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NUE opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.