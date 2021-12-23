Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $128.42 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,135 shares of company stock worth $3,116,814. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.