Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $29.71

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $31.69. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 4,514 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

