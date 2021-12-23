Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

