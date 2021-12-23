Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 3.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $236,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.