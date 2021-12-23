Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ford Motor by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,346,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

