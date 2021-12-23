Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $801,531.72 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $8.91 on Wednesday, reaching $348.16. 846,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

