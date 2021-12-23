Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.89

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.89 and last traded at $117.21, with a volume of 1628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 65.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

