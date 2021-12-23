Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 1.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.08. 12,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,343. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.21.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

