Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

