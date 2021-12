Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.31. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 8,893 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

