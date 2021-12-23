FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Argo Blockchain in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ARBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

