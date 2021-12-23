G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,212. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

