GAMB Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $68,118.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007055 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

