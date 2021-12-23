Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Holdings Boosted by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GENC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,203. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

